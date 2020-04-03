CAPE ELIZABETH – Don Owen Mailman, 73, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on March 31, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer at the Gosnell House in Scarborough. Don was born in Portland to Peary and Phyllis Mailman (Filomena Profenno) on February 13, 1947. He went to Portland High School. He married the love of his life, Cynthia Ellen Preston on June 20, 1970. He worked as an electrician at Eastern Electric and went on to start his own business, Bay Electric Company in 1985. Don and Cindy ran the company until their retirement in 2012. Don was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the Air Force. He was a boy scout, a boy scout leader and a volunteer with the Junior Shooting team. He attended SMVTI (SMCC) and graduated from a four-year apprenticeship program in electrical. He was awarded Apprentice of the Year. As a master electrician, Don taught electrical classes at SMCC for over a decade in the 1970s and 80s. He was also one of the first business owners in the state to be certified to teach in house electrical classes through Wheels of Learning and graduated several groups of electricians. He was a lifelong member of the Spurwink Rod and Gun Club. Due to his service and dedication, a volunteer award was created in his memory by the club. Don was also a huge fan of Rush Limbaugh and enjoyed listening to him daily. He loved building and working on various construction projects. Don and Cindy loved spending many years traveling throughout the United States and the world. They recently enjoyed staying in Port Orange, Florida, during the winters. Don is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Leo, and his sister, Rose. Don is survived by his wife, Cindy, his son, Daniel, his daughter, Sara and her significant other, John Berkeley, his brother, James Mailman, and his grandsons, Dominic and Alexander Morin as well as many dear family and friends.Visitation will be scheduled at a later time. The family of Don wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to The Gosnell House in Scarborough for their care and comfort. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Spurwink Rod andGun ClubP.O. Box 667Scarborough, ME 04070 orThe Gosnell House11 Hunnewell RoadScarborough, ME 04074or online at https://hsm46624.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous