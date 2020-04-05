SOUTH PORTLAND – Joyce Edna (Elliott) Libby, 84, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 of natural causes after several years of ill health.She was born in Providence, R.I., daughter of Lorraine (Richmond) and William P. Elliott. She was a graduate of Gardenia High School in Pasadena, Calif. and afterwards attended a community college secretarial program.While living in Maine, Joyce worked as a secretary/receptionist for the Portland School Department for over 25 years, as well as working at Fairchild Semi-conductor.Family and family activities were central in her life. She was a knitter who made Christmas stockings and other items for many family members. Joyce was also an avid animal lover who always had pets in her home. When she moved to Maine from California she traveled east with her three children, two dogs, one cat, a bird and a beloved desert tortoise named Samantha.Joyce was a generous person, a saver and thrifty throughout her life, having a fondness for bargains and coupons. This often led to her trying to “pawn off” her new found item to the next visiting family member. Joyce was thankful to be able to remain in her home living independently with the help of her children until her passing. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Robert Cummings Libby in 2010; her parents; and her sister, Barbara in 2011.She is survived by three children, Gail M. Libby, Robert C. Libby Jr. and Teresa (Libby) Kramer and her husband Jeff; four grandchildren, Amy Lynn Plourd, Jillian (Kramer) Varney, Katelyn (Kramer) Ordway and husband Bruce, Joshua Kramer and wife Grace; along with her three great-grandkids, Logan, Luke and Adelyn, with another due in early November. Lastly, Joyce fiercely loved her family. She was loved by and lives on in her three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandkids.Joyce’s celebration of life will be postponed until a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home in South Portland. To view Joyce’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com In lieu of flowers donations can be made to theWestbrook AnimalRefuge LeagueP.O. Box 336Westbrook, ME 04098or an animal shelter of your choice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous