AUBURN – Willis C. “Bill” Baker, 99, passed away peacefully Thursday March 19, 2020 at Russel Park Manor in Lewiston. Bill was born Sept. 27, 1920 in Portland to Willis C. Sr. and Hazel Drown Baker. Bill grew up in Portland on Munjoy Hill and graduated from Portland High School in 1938 and went on to graduate from Gray’s Business College. Bill worked for Amoco Oil Company for 30 years until he retired in 1980. He also served in the U.S. Army in India during World War II in a Medical Supply Unit. Bill was a former member of Deering V.F.W. and the Harold T. Andrews American Legion Post. He also enjoyed watching the Patriots and Red Sox play. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Betty Norcross Baker in 1980. Betty was the love of his life and he never remarried after her passing. He was also predeceased by his sister, Barbara C. Burns of Cromwell, Conn. Bill lived at the Betsy Ross House in South Portland for the past 10 years. He moved to Schooner Estates in Auburn in November 2019 to be closer to his niece, Peggy and her family. He is survived by his niece, Peggy Smith of Lewiston and her family; as well as his godson Richard Dearborn and his family of Kingfield.Bill was an amazing man and will truly be missed by all of his friends and family.A small private ceremony will be held in the spring at Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements made by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Service.

