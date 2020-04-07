BRIDGTON

Bob Dunfey, the volunteer race director for The Maine Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay, announced that Shawnee Peak Adaptive Ski Program has been named one of seven beneficiaries of this year’s event, set to be held Oct. 3-4, and will receive a $2,500 donation to help provide important winter sports experiences to children and adults with special needs.

Shawnee Peak founded the adaptive program in 1990 and this year marks its 30th anniversary of offering the snowsports program, serving the needs of school and adult programs for over 100 individuals with special needs. The program operates weekday mornings, for seven weeks, starting in early January.

As a nonprofit organization with IRS 501(c)(3) designation, the Shawnee Peak Adaptive Ski Program is looking for regional support in the form of donations and volunteer opportunities.

Interested individuals may check out their Facebook page “Shawnee Peak Adaptive Ski.”

The Maine Marathon organized by the Maine Track Club is a volunteer driven, nonprofit event with proceeds going to local Maine charities. Since 1997, Maine Marathon has donated over $5.2 million to charity. Over 50 volunteer race coordinators plan the event during the year and about 900 volunteers deliver the event on race weekend, planned for Oct. 3-4.

For more details, call Charlie Scribner at 329-4284 or email [email protected]; Glenn Yale at 693-1126 or [email protected]; or Bob Dunfey, at 475-5656 or [email protected]

PORTLAND

Spurwink has been awarded two grants from United Way of York County totaling $37,000 over two years. This investment will help area Pre-K through high school students engage in learning through behavioral health supports and counseling.

Through the grant, under and uninsured children with behavioral health needs in Biddeford, Buxton, Dayton, Old Orchard Beach, and Saco schools will have access to counseling and care management onsite at their schools once sessions resume. Spurwink clinicians and care managers will work with students, their families and their educational team to provide trauma-informed care that will help students address their unmet behavioral health needs so that they can learn.

Funding will also support basic needs and provide children with items or assistance they need to stabilize, socialize and succeed in treatment and after discharge.

“We are incredibly grateful for this investment from United Way of York County,” said Eric Meyer, President and CEO of Spurwink. “This support speaks to their level of commitment to the critical needs of our community and to our shared values.”

Funding for the Spurwink Therapeutic Preschool will train staff at the school (serving children from throughout northern York County) and other area providers to increase their capacity to provide high quality trauma-informed and evidence-based care. It will also enhance the quality of care through occupational therapy and sensory integration supplies, and promote family/child communication and emotional regulation at home.

Through the mobilization of people, resources and expertise, United Way of York County works to improve lives across York County. Thanks to the continued support of dedicated individuals, businesses and organizations across the region, this year the United Way is investing in 63 community programs that serve children, youth, adults, and families.

• Full Plates Full Potential, Maine’s only statewide childhood hunger organization, has donated a total of $27,000 in new Breakfast after the Bell Grantees to feed an estimated 80,000 children.

In all, seven school districts will benefit from the $27,557 to invest in helping more children start their day with school breakfast. The grants range from $578 awarded to Lisbon to $3,500 for Hall Dale Middle and High School.

2020 Feed Kids Breakfast Grants recipients included: RSU 2 Schools – $17,500 for point of sale systems at nine schools; Caravel Middle SchooL – $756.50 for blenders to make smoothies; MSAD 60 – $5,000 for a breakfast cart, staff training and marketing and outreach costs; $578 Lisbon School Department for reusable baskets to transport breakfast to the classroom; and RSU 21 – $3,721.74 for breakfast carts at three schools.

RSU 2 School District is the first district to switch entirely to Breakfast After the Bell with the support of Full Plates Full Potential grants. They received funding for breakfast carts in a previous grant cycle.

“Hunger in our schools affects not only the students who are economically disadvantaged, but also the students that may not have someone at home to help them get a healthy breakfast in the morning.” said Ellen Demmons, School Nutrition Director in RSU 21. “This grant will help us to reduce the stigma of poverty and get more kids eating breakfast every morning.”

Currently only 42 percent of Maine students eat school breakfast.

Full Plates Full Potential has awarded 77 breakfast grants totalling $142,180.62 statewide.

Learn more at www.fullplates.org.

WELLS

Town of Wells transfer station scheduled hours of operation have changed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Until further notice, the transfer station will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays.

WESTBROOK

Skiers and snowboarders raised $562,000 at the Downhill 24 for the Maine nonprofit that helps kids to get outside and active more often in the winter.

The eighth annual event, presented by Agren, marked the largest revenue in the event’s history. The organization chose to support the local kids in Franklin and Somerset counties by giving $25,000 to the Sugarloaf Ski Club’s King’s Kids Fund. This fund allows local kids to train in Sugarloaf’s weekend ski and ride programs.

“We are so appreciative of WinterKids’ gift and certainly did not expect a gift of this size,” said Sugarloaf Ski Club President, Ginny Bousum.

This gift will allow kids who would not otherwise have the opportunity to learn to ski and ride at Maine’s biggest mountain in a season-long lesson and training program.

The Downhill 24 is a team ski and snowboard challenge and fundraiser to benefit WinterKids. It is the only annual event that brings night skiing to Sugarloaf.

WinterKids sets up lights along the course for a fun-filled, round-the-clock, family friendly event. Participants raise money to support WinterKids to help children develop healthy lifelong habits through education and fun, outdoor winter activity. This year’s event raised a record $562,000 from over 4,000 donors, 49 teams and 491 participants. Participants of the WinterKids Downhill 24 get their own unique fundraising webpage, and prizes are awarded for those who raise the most money for WinterKids.

“We are thrilled that the success of this event allows us to directly impact kids and families in Sugarloaf’s surrounding communities, “ said Julie Mulkern, Executive Director. “In addition to these funds, we distribute over $25,000 in cash and prizes to our participating Winter Games schools in all 16 counties statewide,” added Mulkern. “It is heartwarming and validating to visit schools and see firsthand the positive impact our organization is having on kids and their health.”

WinterKids has helped over 100,000 Maine children to be active outdoors in the winter through unique programs statewide. In addition to in-school outreach with the WinterKids Winter Games, the new WinterKids App provides Maine and New Hampshire families with affordable access to winter activities.

WinterKids major community sponsor is Hannaford. WinterKids Supporting Learn more at www.winterkids.org.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Atlantic Federal Credit Union has donated $50,000 to the Good Shepherd Food Bank to support their effort to secure more food for those in need during this unprecedented health crisis. The Food Bank anticipates a significant decrease in donated food and at the same time, they are currently seeing an increase in requests to provide more meals.

Atlantic President/Chief Executive Officer, Scott Chretien said, “Our staff and Board are incredibly passionate about the Campaign to End Hunger in Maine. When we were made aware of the critical need from the Good Shepard Food bank, we felt compelled to act and provide the support. During this current health crisis, many are challenged and need additional support. We know that the communities we serve in Androscoggin, Cumberland, Sagadahoc and York counties, there are many who are relying on the services of the Good Shepard Food Bank. As a credit union, we want to help people do better.”

Good Shepherd Food Bank is seeking increased funding to meet the needs of all Mainers who are struggling — children, seniors, families and individuals who are most at-risk and are recently unemployed. Funds donated will be used for immediate needs, and will help the Food Bank and its hunger-relief partners provide essential support in the months to come as we all recover from the economic impacts of this crisis.

Kristin Miale, President of Good Shepherd Food Bank, commented, “Approximately 200,000 Mainers rely on our network every year and 1 in 5 Maine kids are food insecure. On a normal day, we provide more than 68,000 meals. With the COVID-19 public health crisis, those numbers will climb and resources to fight hunger will be stretched. Mainers need our support now, and will continue to need our help as we emerge from this crisis.”

Visit the Atlantic website at www.atlanticfcu.com.

MACHIAS

Machias Savings Bank has begun a $100,000 Rapid Response Grant program that is open to Maine nonprofits who are in critical need of support in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants of up to $5,000 are available to applicants immediately.

The grant program invites nonprofit organizations, that work directly with the COVID-19 outbreak and its physical and financial consequences, to apply for grants up to $5,000 through an application on the bank’s website. Nonprofits that manage food insecurity, services for the aging and isolated, community action programs and emergency response teams will be prioritized. The bank will work to fill requests as quickly as possible to allow nonprofits to put these resources into action immediately to continue the essential work being done at this time. “Our nonprofit community faces unprecedented need. It’s time for us to rally together,” said Larry Barker, President & CEO of Machias Savings Bank. “The physical and financial challenges are mounting across the state, but so is our collective ability to address them. As a bank, we are committed to helping Mainers get through this financial health crisis, one person, one business and one community at a time.”

Machias Savings Bank will continue its policy of paying each of its 290 employees for up to 20 hours spent volunteering in their communities. Employees will participate in delivering food and essential items to those who cannot leave their homes while following CDC guidelines and practicing social distancing to ensure safety.

For more information, visit MachiasSavings.bank.

WESTBROOK & DAMARISCOTTA

The Animal House, a holistic pet supply store, with locations in Westbrook and Damariscotta, has created two new funds benefiting people with pets.

“Sheltering-in-Place” will help provide Animal House food and supplies for area rescues and “Neighbor-to-Neighbor” will support community residents with food and litter during this time of need.

Nearly $2,000 in Animal House gift cards have been donated so far to help fund the programs.

Animal House President Aubrey Martin released a statement last week remarking on the generosity of their longtime clients.

“It never fails to amaze me, how our communities pull together in times of crisis. These funds are prompted by an anonymous donation of $500 for an Animal House gift card for Midcoast Humane. It really is such a win-win for all of us – the shelter gets much needed consumables, and it certainly helps keep our small business afloat.”

The Animal House opened in Damariscotta in 2004, with a second location in Westbrook in the Kohl’s Plaza in 2014.

For more details or to order curbside service, please call: Damariscotta at 563-5595 or Westbrook at 887-9638.

STATEWIDE

Food pantries, soup kitchens and other assistance programs are still operating safely under CDC guidelines at parishes throughout Maine. The list below will be continually updated with additional options at www.portlanddiocese.org/FoodAssistance:

• St. Martin of Tours Food Pantry, located on 19 Colby Street in Millinocket, 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. Those in need fill out a food list and the food is brought outside the church with no personal contact. Contact is 746-3333 or email [email protected]

• The St. Peter Food Pantry in Bingham, items will now be packaged and left at the door of the pantry for pickup on the first and third Wednesdays of the month for residents of Bingham, Caratunk, Concord, Moscow, Moxie and Pleasant Ridge.

• St. Mary’s Ecumenical Food Pantry, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at 236 Eldridge Road, Wells. Drive-thru format, all clients remain in their car, a volunteer hands them an order sheet to fill out and those orders are filled and placed in the car’s trunk.

• Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish of Auburn Parish Social Ministry program offers assistance to any parish individuals or families, particularly the elderly, homebound, or those who might be food insecure or those in need of fuel and rent assistance. Contact Deacon Denis Mailhot at 782-8096, ext. 1203, or [email protected]

• For Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish, Madawaska; Our Lady of the Valley Parish, St. Agatha; St. Peter Chanel Parish, Van Buren – all food pantries remain open with changes in how food is handled and distributed for both safety of clients and volunteer staff. For updated pick up times and schedules, call 728-7531.

• St. Raphael Church, 6 Whipple Road, Kittery, will provide takeout dinners on Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the church hall.

• Parish of the Precious Blood, Caribou, Ashland Food Pantry, 31A Station St., open from 5 to 7 p.m. on the second Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. on third Thursdays each month with assembled boxes of food to speed up drive-through distribution and minimize contact. Caribou Ecumenical Food Pantry, 31 Herschel Street (Unit #1), offers drive-through distribution from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays by advance reservation by calling 493-4860.

• The Caribou Bread of Life Soup Kitchen, at 62 Collins Street, is open from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

• The Grace Interfaith Food Table (GIFT), at 11 Industrial St., Presque Isle, is open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon with drive-through distributions.

• St. Charles Food Pantry at 912 Main St. in Saint Francis, is open from noon to 2 p.m. first Thursday of the month and in emergencies with preboxed supplies brought to people’s vehicles. To make arrangements, call 834-5656.

• St. Louis Ecumenical Food Pantry, at 100 Main St., Limestone, open 3 to 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on second and fourth Tuesdays with assembled boxes distributed via drive-through format.

• St. Mary’s Food Pantry, at 3443 Main St., Eagle Lake, open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on first Wednesday of the month (senior boxes right off the trailer, preboxed pantry products in parking lot, and help to those who need it due to unemployment.

• Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, at 33 Carroll St., Old Town, open from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on the last Monday of the month and a community supper as a takeout-only option from 6 to 7 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at the back of Holy Family Church Brunswick Street parking lot.

• The St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, at 307 Congress St. Portland, is offering bagged lunches and water to community members from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays through Fridays. The Sacred Heart/St. Dominic Food Pantry, at 80 Sherman St., is distributing “grab and go” bags each from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

• St. Bernard Soup Kitchen at 150 Broadway, Rockland, remains open Mondays through Fridays offering takeout lunch at noon.

• St. John Vianney Parish at Fort Kent has two food pantries: St. Charles Borromeo Food Pantry at 912 Main St., is open on the first Thursday of each month, while St. Mary, located on 3443 Aroostook Road, is open on the first Wednesday of each month. Both pantries offer emergency food anytime. For immediate assistance, call the parish at 834-5656.

• St. Joseph Food Pantry, at 225 South High St., Bridgton, open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

• St. Joseph Parish, Farmington, takeout meals available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Parish hall at Quebec and Middle streets.

• The St. Mary’s Food Pantry, at 110 Military St., Houlton, open from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or by appointment for drive-through distribution.

• St. Matthew Food Pantry of St. Matthew Parish, 19 Dora Lane, Limerick) from 6 to 7 p.m. first Monday of each month and 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. Drive-through service.

• The St. Denis/Whitefield Food Pantry, at 298 Grand Army Road, Whitefield, from 1 to 3 p.m. first Friday of each month.

• St. Rose of Lima Parish, 1 Church St. Jay. Takeout meals available from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays.

• The St. Thérèse Food Closet at St. Ignatius Gymnasium, 25 Riverside Ave. Sanford, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Fridays. The food closet is no longer accepting food donations, but cash donations are greatly appreciated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: