I wish that the money that both Sara Gideon’s and Susan Collins’ campaigns are spending at this time of extreme hardship for the state of Maine would be spent for food pantries or for medical supplies for the impacted entities, instead of the endless television ads we are forced to watch by the local networks.
Both campaigns are promoting falsehoods, instead of how they could be helping Maine get what it needs.
Paul Carr
Arundel
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
John Lewis, once a Trump target, lines up behind Joe Biden
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: April 7, narrated by Colin Woodard
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Other patients’ needs getting overlooked during COVID crisis
-
Opinion
Good Shepherd president: Scarcity caused by COVID crisis is daily reality for food-insecure Mainers
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Spend campaign funds on virus response instead
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.