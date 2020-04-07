I wish that the money that both Sara Gideon’s and Susan Collins’ campaigns are spending at this time of extreme hardship for the state of Maine would be spent for food pantries or for medical supplies for the impacted entities, instead of the endless television ads we are forced to watch by the local networks.

Both campaigns are promoting falsehoods, instead of how they could be helping Maine get what it needs.

Paul Carr

Arundel

