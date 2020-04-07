BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick Town Council on Monday renewed the town’s emergency shelter in place order for two weeks.

Previously, the order has been effective for seven days at a time.

If action is needed before the council’s next meeting April 21, council chair John Perreault can call the council to an emergency meeting.

Last month, the town council adopted a civil state of emergency, effectively enacting a town-wide shelter-in-place order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Brunswick order is slightly more restrictive than a recent statewide “stay healthy at home” order issued by Gov. Janet Mills, effective until April 30.

Under the new town rules, all stores or businesses outside of a list of 27 “essential” industries, must close. The order, including the complete list of essential businesses, is available on the town’s website and is more restrictive than the list of essential businesses as outlined by Mills.

Restaurants in Brunswick may still operate in the current take-out only style, but the public is not permitted to enter the establishment and must instead be met outside.

Tuesday, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, announced 519confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in Maine and 12 deaths.

Town officials said Monday there has been some confusion surrounding the differences between the two orders, but clarified that the more restrictive rules, in this case, those in Brunswick, apply.

