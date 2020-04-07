ORONO

According to the 2019 Maine KIDS COUNT data at www.mekids.org, the rate of Maine teens with anxiety is 16.1% percent, nearly double the national average.

Finding healthy ways to respond to anxiety is particularly important during these stressful times. A free online workshop that focuses on stress management, designed by and for teens, is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. April 16.

“#EmpoweringMEandYou – Stress Less” was developed in 2019 by members of the Maine 4-H Healthy Living team selected to attend the annual National 4-H Healthy Living Summit. The 2020 team, which presented the workshop at a summit in February, will deliver the session for teens ages

13 to 18, focusing on ways to combat and cope with stress.

The workshop is free but registration is required online by the April 13 deadline. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call Sara Conant at 781-6099 or email [email protected]

