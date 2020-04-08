Ercil L. Perreault 1938 – 2020 YARMOUTH – Ercil L. Perreault passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Brentwood Nursing Home due to advanced dementia. Born at Mrs. Smart’s Nursing Home on Longfellow Avenue, Brunswick, to Ira D. White and Marie E. (Shea) White on Sept. 14, 1938, premature and ready to make life better for other people. Although short (4 feet 11 inches) Ercil stood tall in life with a heart of gold, loving all of God’s creations; humans, animals and birds. Ercil never hated nor spoke ill-will of anyone. A lifelong member of the Durham Friends Meeting House, she was always appreciative of her very strong religious and parental upbringings. Ercil graduated from Brunswick High School in 1956, near the top of her class. A member of the Tri-Hi-Y and a varsity cheerleader for three years, being captain her senior year and became a master at turning her famous cart-wheels for the fans. In August 1953 Ercil and close friend, Joan Dumais came to Cy’s Bowling Alley to buy a hot dog from her future husband Bill Perreault. The next month, September, we started our sophomore year in high school and Ercil accepted Bill’s request to “go-steady,” she did and accepted her engagement ring starting our senior year, and got married in February 1957. Ercil had three sons, Stephen M., Dale W., and John M. Perreault. She had very close friends; Joan DumaisReidinger, Pamalee Labbe and Kay George. For many years they all enjoyed their get away pajama parties. At the request of Kay George, Ercil applied and was accepted as Secretary of B.H.S. Athletic Director, a job she truly loved so she could be of help to all B.H.S. atheletes, and especially those with financial needs. She retired after 20 years in the job. Ercil loved eating seafood since her mother grew up on Bailey Island. For many years we would ride to bath and buy our fish at Gilmore’s Seafoods where Ercil enjoyed Kevin and Ed’s stories about their old Morse High days. She also loved having lunches with son, John, at the Bowdoin Tramp Stand and Tony’s Big Top Deli. Her oldest son, Steve, was also very special to her for since his high school graduation in 1976. Steve went on to further his education and settled down 300 miles from home, but she looked forward to his weekly phone calls to see how things were going for Ercil and family. For over 50 years we owned a camp deep in the Jackman woods, gas lights, out-house and very private. Younger females would never dream of being there without an ATV, but Ercil loved it. She was a true outdoor person. Ercil was brought up to learn to accept what is presented in life and to make the best of it, and keep going. Ercil is survived by her husband, William R. “Bill” Perreault she married in 1957; her sons, Stephen M., Dale W. and John M. Perreault; grandchildren, Matthew, Branden, Sarah, Hannah; and great-grandchild, Hayden Perreault; as well as sister-in-law, Phyllis Wetherell; and nieces, Susan and Linda. Ercil’s final desire was to be cremated with her remains spread at her most loved deep woods camp in Jackman and also in her parents burial plot at the Lunt Cemetery on the Lunt Road in Brunswick. Burial will be private. Ercils soul has been united with God and reunited with her loving parents and brother. God will be very happy with his newest addition. Ercil was a very shy, warm, caring, loving person who in a positive way had a strong influence in other people’s lives. A very unique person walked on the face of the earth. There are many songs we listened to over the years, the ones that touched our hearts: please go to YouTube and listen to Elvis Presley “Love Me Tender”, Jim Reeves “I Love You Because”, Ray Charles “I Can’t Stop Loving You”, Stalter Brother’s “Forever” and finally the most sincere heartfelt song by me to Ercil; Don Williams “You’re My Best Friend” I promise to love you forever and ever. You were my life’s treasure. – Love, Bill I wish to tank C.H.A.N.S. Home Health Care and Hospice for their complete and professional services; nurses, Kim and Elizabeth, also hospice nurses Abigail and Susan. This journey would have been impossible without them. They were helpful for both Ercil and me, her caregiver. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, Maine. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net In place of flowers, Ercil hoped people would donate to a fund to help all B.H.S. athletes with financial needs. This money is to be used only for B.H.S. athletes and at the direction of only the high school Athletic Director, Jeff Ramich: B.H.S. Atletics c/o Jeff Ramich, Re: Ercil Perreault 116 Maquoit Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011

