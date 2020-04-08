BUXTON – Norman E. Ranger Sr., 87, passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born in Portland to Alva and Elizabeth Ranger.Norm was a Veteran of the Korean War. He served proudly as a Marine.Norm was a skilled craftsman, accomplished welder who worked at GE in South Portland, General Dynamics, and Data General. Norm Passionately worked to provide stability for his family.He was predeceased by wife of 60 years, Beverly Lavigne Ranger; first born, Debra Ranger (6 weeks old), brother Alva Ranger, sisters Jeanette Smith, Barbara Chase, and Donna Belcher.He is survived by his four children, Norman “Clipper” E. Ranger Jr., Sandra MacDonald and her husband Michael, Francine Doughty and her husband Peter, and Laurie Frank. He was a kind and gentle man who also leaves behind 12 amazing grandchildren; and 13 sweet great-grandchildren. He lived a blessed LifeA private service will be held at a later date.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

