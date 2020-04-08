BUXTON – Richard Keith Deering Sr., 86, of Turkey Lane passed away Tuesday April 7, 2020 at the Seaside Nursing home in Portland. He was born in Buxton, Dec. 4, 1933, the son of Carl and Marguerite Fogg Deering. Richard graduated from Buxton High School. After high school he served in the United States Marine Corp. After his service to his country he worked for many years at Maine Cement, Durastone and U-haul, retiring in 2018. Survivors include a son Richard Keith Deering Jr. and wife Deborah of Hollis, five daughters, Deborah Silva and husband Jim of Buxton, Catherine Deering Pinkham and husband Paul of Bridgton, Cynthia Deering Murphy and companion Steve Place of Oxford, Lynne Blake and husband Harry of Buxton, and Rufena Weeman of Gorham; a brother Lindley Deering and wife Deborah of Raymond and sister Rita Ames of Standish; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.Friends and Family may call 468-1142 for an appointment for visitation Friday April 9, 2020 at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home, 13 Portland Rd, Buxton. A private family funeral service will be held Saturday at the funeral home. Rev. Ron Sargent will officiate. Spring internment will be held on the family lot at South Buxton Cemetery (Tory Hill), with United States Marine Corp Honors. Memorial contributions may be made inhis memory to:The Maine Veterans HomeActivity Fund290 US Route 1Scarborough, ME 04073

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous