BIDDEFORD – Joseph Daniel “Mac” MacDonald of Biddeford passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 with complications due to Coronavirus.He was born on April 17, 1946 to Joseph J. MacDonald and Jeanette Beaulieu/Hart. Joe Mac grew up in Saco and attended local schools. He worked in department stores as security and also managed the hardware section. He enlisted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany and Thailand. When serving in the Army, he held multiple roles. After his Honorable Discharge from the Army, Joe Mac worked in restaurants, retail and grocery stores, and in residential and commercial painting. Joe also spent his time working with organizations such as the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), serving as both Chapter and State Commander, President of the Eagles Aerie 804, a volunteer with Alcoholics Anonymous and the Biddeford Athletic Association working during the Biddeford High School Tiger Football games. He will be remembered for what he gave back to the community. He is survived by four children, Bruce Arundel, Bryan MacDonald, and Michael MacDonald, all of Biddeford, and Karen Don Fisher of Auburnl; three sisters, Betty Gregory and her husband Ken of Ridgeway, Va., Patricia Beaulieu of Old Orchard Beach, and Katherine Knight of Saco. He was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Mary Lovejoy of Kennebunkport, his sister-in-law Elizabeth Goodwin of Saco; several nieces and nephews; and three grandchildren. The all loved him.At this time, there will be no formal service scheduled. Instead there will be a celebration of life that will be announced soon to family and friends. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous