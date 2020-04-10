BRUNSWICK – Dorothy E. Weeks, 93, died Sunday March 5, 2020 in Brunswick. She was born March 1, 1927, the daughter of Ralph and Evelyn (Cross) Weeks and was the niece of Governor Burton M. Cross (1952 – 1955).She was educated in Brunswick schools and graduated from Brunswick High School, class of 1945. She was a secretary in the Alumni Office at Bowdoin College for 47 years, and at retirement was on the staff of Annual Giving in the Development Office. Dorothy was elected an honorary member of the Bowdoin Alumni Association and President Edwards noted her broad knowledge of the Alumni and the Bowdoin community.She was a very thoughtful, caring person and loved helping others. She gave freely of her time and enjoyed volunteering for more than 30 years helping over 30 friends and neighbors with appointments and errands. She was a member of the Midcoast Hospital Auxiliary and People Plus of Brunswick.Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers, Richard and David Weeks. Survivors include nieces, Susan Mottice and husband Daryl of Gray and Deborah Pennington and husband Stuart of York; one grandniece, two grandnephews; and several great grandnieces and great grandnephews. She leaves behind dear friends Walt and Sally Steinman, Phyllis Coombs, Charlotte and Annie Curtis and Nancy Snow.Dorothy’s family would like to thank Sue Cary and the staff of the Coastal Landing Retirement Community for making her life so happy for the last year and a half and all the doctors and nurses at Midcoast Hospital, Maine Medical Center, Bodwell Rehabilitation Center and Horizons Living Center for taking such excellent care of her during her last days.At Dorothy’s request, there are no planned services at this time.To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit www.brackettfh.comThose who wish may make a memorial contribution to:Barbara BushChildren’s Hospital22 Bramhall St.Portland, ME 04102

