VRIGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Sunshine of Our lives, Alice Marion (Foster) Lewis, passed away at her daughters house in Virginia on March 31, 2020. She was born Nov. 1, 1925 in Portland but she grew up in Windham.Alice was a loving, generous, and giving person. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and mentor. She had a love of traveling with her husband, Douglas. She also enjoyed flea markets, dancing, music and gambling. Most of all, she loved her family and friends.She was predeceased by the love her life, Douglas F. Lewis; mother, Sarah (Astles) Foster; father, Maurice Foster; Aunt Celia Curry who helped raise her; sisters, Marlene Stover and Barbara Seneca; brother Thomas Foster; and great-grandson, Cameron Allen Drew; and son’-in-law, Augustus Clark. She is survived by her four daughters, Sandy Clark and her husband Augustus of Greene, Maine, and her two children, Celia Connell and her husband Timothy Connell, and her five children of Virginia Beach, Va.; LaVaughn Wilcox and her husband Jason and four daughters, Fran Denbow and her husband Dale of Atlanta, Ga.; her sister, Priscilla Harrington of Portland; and sons-in-law, Chris Wilcox and Richard Parker; 16 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

