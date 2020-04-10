Reginald Paradis 1926 – 2020 FREEPORT – Reginald Paradis, 93, of Spring Street, passed away on April 1, 2020. He was born in Rumford on Sept. 7, 1926, a son of Jeffery and Mildred G. (Bean) Paradis. Reg loved the outdoors and he loved poetry. The better part of his life was spent on and around the waters of Kennebago Lake. He was a keen yet thoughtful hunter and a master fly fisherman. His cast was unmistakable and graceful. He built houses, camps, and even a barber shop that still stands on South Street. He taught his grandchildren how to handle a rifle, how to split wood, how to tie a knot, and how to let a Royal Coachman drift in the current. He was kind and a quiet gentleman. Reg joined the U.S. Navy at the ripe old age of 17 and served in the Pacific theater during WWII. Following the war, he met the love of his life at the dance hall in Freeport. He later worked at Small & Abbott and L.L. Bean where he was a shoemaker. He was predeceased by his wife, Jean (Fleming) Paradis in 2019. He was a champion for her care and wellbeing throughout their life together. He is survived by his daughter Judith Calkin and her husband Arthur; his grandchildren, Todd Calkin and his wife Denise, Scott Calkin and his wife Patrice Rossi, and Candice Rinaldi and her husband Marty. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Tucker, Whitney, Paige, Taylor, and Hannah. A graveside service at Burr Cemetery in Freeport will be held at a later date. Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Reg’s tribute page and to sign his online guest book. Oh, one more thing. “Don’t take any wooden nickels.”

