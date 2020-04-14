Students around the world are all experiencing challenges in their ability to keep up with their learning. And instructors and administrators are deftly adjusting plans and resources as best they can. Because of the restrictions on contact, this means more remote learning and that requires technology. This poses a challenge for many schools that provide education for families that have varying degrees of access to the necessary technology. Many people in disparate places are working hard to bring this access to more students including those right in our town.

To date, Brunswick’s Junior High and High School students have already been accessing online learning modules via platforms such as Google Classroom, but the elementary students have been working through paper packets of materials. These packets are either available for pick up at specified locations or can be downloaded from the school district’s website. However, the district has recently been exploring the possibility of offering more technology options to elementary students. But, many of these households don’t have the tools they need and the schools don’t have enough equipment to lend out.

One local organization that has offered assistance to the schools is the Brunswick Community Education Foundation (BCEF). For over five years, BCEF has provided support to the public schools by providing grants to teachers and staff to pursue innovative projects. Given the current circumstances and challenges for the local schools, they have recently decided to respond to the expressed needs of the schools to use some of their funds not for grants, but to purchase Chromebooks for elementary students. As BCEF President Becky Wilkoff says, “this gift has been made possible by the numerous individuals and businesses that have generously supported us.” The vote from BCEF’s board to approve this atypical use of funds was unanimous given the imminent need.

As a result of this funding, the Brunswick School Department will be able to purchase 50 Chromebooks that they can lend to students. Superintendent Paul Perzanoski responded to the funding by saying that “these fifty Chromebooks will help us provide access for students to our continuous learning plan. I can’t thank BCEF enough.” Coffin Elementary Principal Steve Ciembroniewicz added that, “this donation will make a direct, significant and immediate impact for many of our students. Once again, the generosity and forethought of BCEF is an inspiration to us all.”

Technology is just one of the many challenges students and schools are facing right now and BCEF is just one of the many local organizations striving to provide support. But, the hope is that this funding for technology will make a difference in the lives of many families. This technology will help to enhance students’ ability to participate in learning activities outside of school and to provide them with connectivity to their classmates and teachers so that they have the support they need to succeed during these challenging circumstances.

