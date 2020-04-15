Edwin J. Green 1948 – 2020 BOOTHBAY HARBOR – Ed Green, 71, passed away April 2, 2020, at his home in Boothbay Harbor, surrounded by his family. He was born July 11, 1948 in Waltham, Mass., to Donald Green and Virginia Gamage. He graduated from Arlington High School (Mass.) in 1966. He went on to attend Boston University from 1966-1967 and graduated from the Lowell Tech’s Kennedy College of Sciences in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Meteorology. He worked as a meteorologist and climate scientist for the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory (GFDL) in Princeton N.J. and the National Climatic Data Center (NCDC) in Ashville, N.C. In the mid-’80s he joined The MITRE Corporation in Bedford, Mass., where he worked designing military command and control systems. He retired in 2010 and relocated full time to Maine. He was proud to be a founder of the Boothbay Region Land Trust Coastal Water Quality Testing program. He also played an important role in the rebuilding of the Cuckolds Island Fog Signal and Light Station and was looking forward to making it accessible by the public through the newly created Friends of the Cuckolds Light organization. Ed enjoyed being on his boat, traveling, taking care of his homes, and watching the Patriots and Red Sox. He was delighted to see his teams win championships after many years of disappointment. Above all else he loved his family and he loved being in Newagen. Ed was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Sally (Green) Hilton. He is survived by his wife, Sue McLeod of Southport, Maine; his daughter, Debbie Green and her husband, Vivek Mohindra of New Canaan, Conn.; his sons Adam Green and his wife Olga of South Portland, Maine and Paul Green of Lewiston, Maine; and his four grandchildren, Paige Green of Weymouth, Mass., and Sophie, Anya, and Kieran Mohindra-Green of New Canaan, Conn. Ed is also survived by his two stepdaughters, Samantha Saake and her husband, Garrett of Greensboro, N.C., and Toni MacReynolds of Greensboro, N.C. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 975 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay, ME. 04537 To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com Should you wish to donate in memory of Ed, please send donations to: Friends of Cuckolds Light, P.O. Box 84, Southport, ME 04576 or to The Edwin J. Green Boothbay Coastal Water Monitoring Program c/o Boothbay Region Land Trust, P.O. Box 183 Boothbay Harbor, Maine 04538

