Leonard Robert Harvie 1938 – 2020 SABATTUS – Leonard Robert Harvie, of Sabattus, passed away from complications of Parkinson’s Disease on Friday, April 10, 2020, he was 81 years old. He was affectionately called, “Len”, “Lenny”, “Boppie” (his grandfather name given by his granddaughter, Lilli), and on a few occasions referred to as, “Lightening!” Len was born on Oct. 8, 1938 in Portland, to Henry and Beatrice Harvie of South Portland (both deceased). He attended South Portland schools, graduating in 1956. His most active sport during those years track and field. Len was an Eagle Scout, and as past Master of the Demolay Chapter of South Portland. While in high school he worked in Portland at State Drug Store, where he became interested in chemistry and later enrolled at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy (MCP) in Boston, graduating in 1966. Leonard married his high school sweetheart, Beverly (Hansen) Harvie on May 26, 1962 and moved to Bridgton after he graduated from MCP. Len and Bev owned and operated Allen’s Pharmacy from 1966 to 1981. As an active member of the Bridgton community. Len was past master of the Masonic Lodge in Bridgton and former national director and past president of the Bridgton Jaycees. In 1981 Len began working for Drapeau’s Pharmacy in Brunswick and moved his family to Topsham. Many years later, in 2006, retired from Bedard Pharmacy in Lewiston. He continued to work part time for Bedard after retirement and was recognized by the Maine Pharmacy Association for 51 years as a Registered Maine Pharmacist in 2016. Len and Bev are members of First Parish Church in Brunswick and were active members of the UCC denomination as a presenting couple for World Wide Marriage Encounter (WWME) beginning in the mid- 1970s through the 1980s. Len and Bev loved to dance, and were members of the Sage Swingers Square Dance Club of Brunswick for over 30 years. They enjoyed dancing, traveling and had lots of fun and treasure their many dance friends. Lenny was an avid hunter and golfer. Ever since he was a teenager, Len would deer hunt every fall, and if drawn in the lottery, he would Moose hunt too. One of his last hunting trips was up in Aroostook County with all of his best hunting buddies. He was also a member of the Brunswick Golf Club for over 35 years. After he retired full-time, he spent many days of the week during golf season, on the links playing gangbusters at noon. One of Lenny’s lifetime achievements was getting his first and only HOLE-IN-ONE on his home turf in 2017 – his brother Bill and hunting buddy, as his witness. Len was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2006, and remained active with golf, hunting, and dancing with Bev, until 2018, when his disease progressed so much, that he was unable to do those things he so enjoyed. He passed away from complications of the disease on Friday, April 10, 2020, in his home, in Sabattus, with his wife and son, Jeff, by his side. Leonard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Beverly, and leaves behind his sons, Rob of Buxton, Jeff of Sabattus and Ian (Janet) of Los Angeles, Calif., daughter, Melissa of Murphy, N.C.; and four grandchildren, Kyle, Lilli, Cory, and Tristan; great-granddaughter, Abigail, and hreat-granddaughter on the way, due in May. Len is also survived by his six brothers, Russ and wife Helen, Neal and wife Judi, Al, Keith and wife Judith and Lee, all of whom live in Maine and Bill and wife Jan of Massachusetts; as well as numerous nieces and nephews Len loved watching Patriots football and especially Red Sox baseball, and he may now be spotted running the bases at Field of Dreams, or teeing off on his dream course, Pebble Beach. Please let us know if you spot him! Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions, there will not be a public service at this time. However, there will be a memorial service later in the year. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Memorial contributions may be made to Maine Parkinson’s Society (www.maine parkinsonsociety.org)

