It seems everywhere we look we see another update on the virus, Maine’s response and how we should react at home. There’s an incredible amount of information out there, but I think it’s important to reiterate some of the biggest steps our state has taken and some of the resources available to you and your families as you navigate this pandemic. As I hope you’ve heard, on April 2 Maine began a “Stay Healthy at Home” mandate ordered by Gov. Mills. Until May 1, everyone in Maine is required to stay at home unless for an essential job or an essential personal reason. Those reasons include: grocery shopping, obtaining medical care or medication, providing care to another person, caring for livestock, engaging in outdoor exercise or walking a pet (while observing the appropriate social distancing measures), travels related to child care, or commuting to and from work for an essential job. You can still visit essential businesses that provide you necessary supplies and are open with curbside pick-up, such as restaurants or laundromats.

To keep people at home, the order also mandates the continued termination of classroom or other in-person instruction until at least May 1, and it prohibits the use of public transportation unless for an essential reason or job that cannot be done from home. The order also increases restrictions on the essential businesses that are staying open. Namely, the Governor has outlined exactly how many people can be in spaces of a certain size and provided explicit instruction for sanitizing at grocery stores.

On another note, one of the most difficult aspects of COVID-19 is the financial strain it has caused for so many in our community. If your workplace was temporarily closed or you are taking an unpaid leave of absence due to the pandemic, you may be eligible for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits. The Maine Department of Labor (MDOL) is working hard to get UI to every Mainer who needs it, but they are receiving thousands of applications every day. The best way for you to apply is online at reemployme.maine.gov where you can submit a claim 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you do not have access to the internet or are having trouble online, you can file over the phone at 1-800-593-7660 between 8 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. To help streamline the calling process, MDOL has started a new alphabetical-by-last-name schedule. If you’re calling in, MDOL will take calls from people with last names beginning with A-H on Mondays; I-Q on Tuesdays; R-Z on Wednesdays and anyone on Thursdays and Fridays. You can also contact a local career center to help with basic UI system or application questions and you can access frequently asked questions at maine.gov.unemployment. Finally if you’re self-employed, check the MDOL website to see if they have completed instituting a program through the federal government to expand UI benefits. You may be eligible once those take effect.

What I’ve covered here are just a fraction of the steps being taken in Maine and the resources available to you. While we all learn to navigate this situation, and practice patience when navigating these resources, it’s important we do what we can to take care of ourselves. Spend time outside, stay connected with your loved ones and find ways to help yourself feel grounded in these uncertain times.

Please know I am here to help connect you with the information and help you need at this time. Even though we’re apart, we need to be there for each other now more than ever. Please don’t hesitate to reach out at [email protected]

Representative Braden Sharpe, D-Durham. He represents House District 46, Durham, North Yarmouth and part of Pownal.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: