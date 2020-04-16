VERO BEACH, Fla. – Frederick Kellogg Gifford of Vero Beach, Fla. passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Fla. with his wife at his side. He was born Feb. 4, 1939 in Utica, N.Y., the son of Dr. Frederick Kellogg Gifford and Gwynneth Marshall. After graduating from high school, Frederick entered the navy where he became a hospital corpsman at St. Albans Naval Hospital.Following the navy, he graduated from Simmons School of Mortuary Science and began a 42 year career as a regional sales representative with the Dodge Company of Cambridge, Mass. During his career with Dodge, he graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree. Mr. Gifford is survived by his wife of 30 years, Susan Pendleton; three children, Kenneth Gifford (Kathy), Cynthia King, and Stephanie Elder (Sam); two stepsons, Peter Trask (Christine) and David Trask (Kim); a brother, Samuel Gifford (Elissa), two half-sisters, Phoebe Jenney (Harry), Jane Parret (Jeremy), a half-brother, Tom (Jean); and many grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son, Frederick Gifford III (Yuhong). He was an avid boater, liked to golf and enjoyed all kinds of traveling, particularly river boat cruising in Europe. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in both Florida and Maine. Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach, Fla. An online guestbook may be signed at www.millenniumcremationservice.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) or theVNA Hospice of Vero Beach(www.vnatc.com)

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous