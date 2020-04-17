Out in the rustic, rolling, Saco countryside is a freshly painted, energy efficient, up-to-date and move-in-ready home for sale. With over two acres of space on the property, it’s waiting for new residents that want a little solitude without being too far from the city.

Two entrances to each level of the home provide privacy and sound attenuation. With approval, this home could be modified to have an auxiliary dwelling unit or become a 2-unit—live in a beautiful home and easily build equity with additional income.

Highlights 3 bed, 2 bath home sits on a private 2+ acre plot amidst quiet farmland—and just had a price adjustment

With approval, this home could be modified to have an auxiliary dwelling unit or become a 2-unit

Immense 6 car garage with 14-foot ceilings and truck bays is a perfect opportunity for an in-home business

Upstairs, the open living and dining room have direct access to the almost-wraparound deck with sunken jacuzzi, where you can get a direct hit of the sunshine that fills the interior. The property is abutted by a field and trees, providing additional privacy from the road and neighbors.

The den includes a brick fireplace and a set of four casement windows, a picture of the peaceful, Southern Maine countryside. The upstairs bathroom was recently updated with a set of sinks and brilliant vanity lighting.

Then there’s the garage. With 14-foot ceilings and two truck bays, there’s room for a workshop and storage even if there’s a large project in progress. An expansive driveway and work lot right outside also create a great opportunity for an in-home business.

36 McKenney Rd. is listed at $360,000 by Tom and Julia Ranello. As skilled agents and thoughtful neighbors, they know buying or selling a home is a personal experience. Please contact them for a private showing of this home and their other listings at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: