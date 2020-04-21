WELLS – Gareth Abbott Kidder Sr., “Gary”, passed away on April 9, 2020, at Maine Medical Center after a long illness.He was born on May 11, 1935, in North Sullivan, Maine, to Lewis and Evangeline Kidder, one of 12 children.From 1958 to 1960 he served in the United States Army as a medic in the 5th M.A.S.H. Unit. He completed his training at the Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam, Houston, Texas. Then spent the rest of his military service in Heidelberg Germany. As a boy he always wanted to visit Texas and Switzerland. His travels in the Army allowed him to see both places as well as most of Europe. He was an avid photographer and brought home many photos of his time there.He married Joyce Lucille Ludwig on September 17, 1960.In 1968 he moved his family from Foxboro, Mass., to Wells, Maine, to open the first Aubuchon Hardware store in the state of Maine. He worked for the Aubuchon Company for 54 years. He loved to help people and was well known in the Wells community.He was a member of the Masonic Ocean Lodge and a member of the Kora chapter of the Shriners.He was very creative and loved woodworking. His largest project was building his own home.He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joyce (Ludwig) Kidder; two sons, Gareth Kidder Jr. and wife, Deborah (Shaw) Kidder, Gregory Kidder and wife, Annette (Maynard) Kidder; also grandchildren, Megan (Kidder) Garbe and husband, Ryan Garbe , Mackenzie Kidder, Ryan Kidder and Alexis Kidder; brother, Walter; sisters, Vivian, Judy and Emily; and several members of the Ludwig family as well as over 50 nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents, Lewis and Evangeline; in-laws, Herbert and Merle Ludwig; brothers, Lewis Jr., James, Sidney, Irving and Herbert (Dana); and sisters, Edith and Marilyn.Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 Corona virus, a life celebration memorial will be held at a later date.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Gareth’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.comArrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. www.bibbermemorial.com Donations can be made to the Shriner’s Childrens Hospital, Officeof Development2900 Rocky Point DriveTampa, FL 33607Ocean Lodge #142 A.F. & A.M.1930 Sanford RoadWells, ME 04090 or the American Heart Association51 US Route 1, Suite MScarborough, ME 04074

