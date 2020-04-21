BANGOR- John Paul Poore, 47, passed away at his residence, on April 18, 2020, in Bangor.The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com.A graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery, Church Hill Road, in Buxton, at a later date.In lieu of flowers, John’s family encourages folks to make memorial contributions to the John P. Poore Memorial Fund,c/o Mert Enterprises,PO Box 1234,Bangor, ME 04402-1234.

