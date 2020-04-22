PORTLAND – Steven Gribbin, 61, of Portland passed away after a battle with lung cancer on April 18, 2020. He was born in Portland on February 28, 1959, the son of the late Norma (Pettis) Gribbin and the late John Gribbin Jr.A Portland resident who attended local schools, Steve played basketball for Deering High and played football at the infamous Thanksgiving Day games. Steve also lived in Cumberland where he raised his children. Beginning at the age of 12 he worked aboard a lobster boat with a neighbor, later a stern man out of Widgery Wharf and eventually had his own boat. After High School he went to work at Unum where he met his former wife and had two daughters. While lobstering, he worked the off season for the Boilermakers Union with his father before spending 20 plus years at Bath Iron Works. In the shipyard he had seniority as a Rigger, welder, and crane operator.Steve was a natural athlete and leader. In school he was starting five and a quarterback. He served in a supervisory position at Unum even at a young age and as shop steward at Bath. He loved being on his speed boat, watching car races with his children, rooting for the Yankees and listening to music. He cherished his Irish heritage and his family get togethers. He was happiest on the ocean whether working or pleasure boating with his family. He knew every shore of Casco Bay by compass point in the deepest fog. May he have forever fair winds, following seas and rest in peace.He is survived by his children, Allison Gribbin of Cumberland and Chelsea (Gribbin) Coye of Dillon, Colorado. He is also survived by his siblings, Thomas Gribbin, Kathleen Neidig, Christopher Gribbin of Portland and John Gribbin, of Yarmouth; and by his nieces and nephews, John Neidig, Marie Bartow and Daniel Gribbin. He was predeceased by his brother, Martin Gribbin, his closest confidant.A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. To offer words of condolence, sign a guest book and share memories, go to the obituary page at www.athutchins.com

