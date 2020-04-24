SCARBOROUGH – James Peter Paras (born Paraskevas) passed away peacefully from Lewy body dementia and COVID-19 on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough. Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Taxia Efthimion Paras, son, Peter and daughter-in-law, Caroline Paras and daughter, Mari Anne Paraskevas as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister, Sylvia Paraskevas Pappas, her husband Peter Pappas and his parents Peter and Mary Kantilis Paraskevas.Jim was born on July 28, 1927 in Saco, Maine to Greek immigrants Peter and Mary Kantilis Paraskevas. He attended Thornton Academy and enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 during WWII. Following his naval service, he came back to Maine and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1947. In 2018, Thornton Academy inducted Jim and other members of the Veterans’ Basketball Team of 1946-47 into the Athletics Hall of Fame. He attended Portland Junior College, the University of Maine at Orono and received his DPM from the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago, Illinois. For over 50 years he practiced podiatry in Westbrook and Biddeford. Though he retired from active practice, he continued to provide podiatry care for residents of local nursing homes. He was a member of AHEPA, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland, Governor William King Lodge #219, Hellenic Society of Maine and the American Podiatry Association. Jim officiated local high school football and little league baseball games. In his 70s and 80s he competed in 5K races in the Maine State and National Senior Olympic Games. He was always a social butterfly and enjoyed being the unofficial goodwill ambassador at the Maine Veterans’ Home. He loved music, dancing, movies, baseball, card games and fishing.The family would like to thank the extraordinary staff at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough. Their professionalism, expertise, compassion and kindness helped him enjoy his life to the fullest. A gravesite memorial service and a celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Churchin Portland.

