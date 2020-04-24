PORTLAND – Marcelle Gorrivan died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family on April 20, 2020. Born in Casablanca, Morocco, she was one of five children of Hamran and Simcha (Bitton) Bohbot. She immigrated to the United States in 1959 and stayed with her childhood friend Julie Lebreque and her husband Marcel, in Lewiston. Through them she met the love of her life, Philip E. Gorrivan. They were married July 13, 1963, and blessed with three wonderful children. In the early days, she enjoyed bowling where she won many trophies. She and Philip enjoyed dancing to the music of Jose Duddy, playing bingo, taking daily walks and going to the Oxford Casino with friends and family. She also enjoyed her summers at the family camp on Sebago Lake, where she met many friends over the years and taking trips to Old Orchard, Crescent Beach or the beaches in Florida. She loved to cook for family gatherings, especially the annual Thanksgiving dinner, which she hosted at her house every year. After obtaining her CNA license, she was employed by Devonshire Manor (Woodfords Park) for over 25 years.Marcelle is survived by her husband of 57 years, sons Philip C. Gorrivan (Lisa) of New York, N.Y., Thomas P. Gorrivan (Krysten) of Windham, Maine and Deborah A. (Christopher) Brewer of Portland, along with seven grandchildren- Charles, Emily, Isabelle and Ryan Gorrivan; Alex, Andrew and Kate Brewer. Also, her sister-in-law Carolyn and her son John Berube of Westbrook.She is also survived by her sisters Julie Bohbot of West Hollywood, CA and Rachel Ribah of Hedera, Israel and several nieces and nephews. They remained very close over the years despite their distance.Although she has left a void in our lives which no one can fill, she will always be in our hearts. A private burial is scheduled at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland, Maine, and a memorial is planned in the near future. To share memories of Marcelle or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.comExpressions of sympathy can be made in the form of a donation in Marcelle’s name to the American Lung Association, The American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.

