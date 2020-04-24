PORTLAND – Warren Strout chipped on to the 18th green and knocked in his short par putt mid-morning on April 19, 2020. Picking up his ball, he walked past the 19th Hole gate for his interview with Saint Peter. He brought a fine Cuban cigar for each of them. It was a short conversation. Warren lived in the fairways of life, loyal and generous to his extended family, colleagues and many friends.Warren was born Jan. 16, 1924 in Portland, the third child of Ralph Alton Lee Strout and Gladys A. (Monroe) Strout. He was raised on Munjoy Hill and graduated from Portland High School.Warren enrolled in Maine Maritime Academy, graduating in the wartime class of 1943-2. During the next two years he made a number of trips across the Atlantic, initially as an officer in the U.S. Merchant Marine in cargo ships and oil tankers, carrying war materiel to London, Belfast, and ports on the European Continent; and later as an Ensign in the United States Navy, and served as a gunnery officer on a merchant vessel and on an aircraft carrier. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1947.After his service to his country ended, Warren took advantage of the GI Bill and enrolled at Bowdoin College, graduating cum laude with a degree in French in 1951. After teaching at Litchfield Academy and Deering High School for eight years, Warren became a Certified Public Accountant at Macdonald, Page, Stratford and Strout, serving as managing partner from 1963-1983, and retired in 1984. His clients included many preeminent private business firms, banks and hospitals throughout Maine. He was a former member of the Portland Country Club and Cumberland Club.Warren is survived by his wife, Anna Hughes Strout of Portland; stepchildren, Catherine Cornell, M.D. of Plymouth, N.H. and Northport, Peter Cornell of Wayland, Mass., and John Cornell of South Freeport; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He was predeceased by his first two wives, Yvonne Burke Strout, and Thelma Bassett Cornell Strout; his two sons, Scott and Douglas Strout; his parents; and sisters, Frances Strout and Phyllis Duncan.Services will be private. To view Warren’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comIn lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Warren’s name be made toThe Gosnell Memorial Hospice HouseHospice of Southern Maine180 US Route 1 Ste. 1Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous