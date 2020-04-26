Cumberland County emergency dispatchers said Route 22, also known as County Road, in Gorham was closed Sunday afternoon because of an accident.
The closure is near the intersection with Keene Drive and will last “for an unknown amount of time,” the Cumberland County Regional Communications center said in a news release.
Authorities did not give information on how serious the accident was or who was involved.
