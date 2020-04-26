CAPE ELIZABETH – Bruce D. Jenkins passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 21, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Bruce was born in Portland and was raised in the neighborhood of Deering. Bruce, the son of Daniel and Elizabeth Locke Jenkins, loved baseball as a kid as well as exploring his neighborhood. As one story goes, Bruce was given an autographed baseball by a neighbor who adored him. That ball ended up in rotation during a game on Concord Street. Years later, he and his brother George discovered whose name was on that now scuffed up ball, original member of baseball’s Hall of Fame, Honus Wagner. Bruce attended Portland area schools and graduated from Deering High School in 1970. While opting not to attend college, his work ethic and desire to learn and grow propelled him into a rewarding career. It is a trait that he instilled in his children and loved ones. He taught them to never settle for just good enough and to work hard in realizing their true potential.In 1976 Bruce began his career at Hannaford Brothers. He worked tirelessly for 42 years before retiring in 2018. As the company grew Bruce worked in several capacities, his most recent as a facilities manager at distribution centers across the eastern United States. Work was a very important part of his life and coworkers were some of his closest and dearest friends. Bruce had a great sense of humor and was not afraid to share it. Quick witted, he would respond with comebacks that would leave a room full of laughter as his kids turned a certain shade of red. These comebacks and pointed observations became known as “Bruce jokes”.While never proclaiming to be a great golfer, he loved the game and its beautiful outdoor settings. He played at several local and national courses over the years and watched the PGA tour on weekends.He was gifted with great artistry and woodworking skills as the interior of his camp reflects. Many of the outdoor chairs and furniture for camp started in his loved basement workshop.His love for music encompassed a wide range of decades and styles. From the big band era, the 1960s and 70s, and numerous rock legends, his taste was superb. This often led to dancing in the camp as well as contests of “name that tune”. He also had a fondness for old time radio and other recent and classic radio shows. His innate memory served him well in Trivial Pursuit and crossword puzzles, which he enjoyed dearly. Another love of Bruce’s was spending time at Moosehead Lake, no matter the season. Through his hard work and determination, he and Joan purchased an island lot and began building their dream camp in 1991. At Moosehead he found pleasure from ice and boat fishing, bird hunting, snowmobiling, and leisurely drives on the dirt roads in the north woods of Maine. Most of all he just loved spending time “upta camp” with his family, friends and the ever growing “Moosehead family”. You could ask him anything about the area and he would know the answer, the history as well as current events. He worked hard over the past several years to make it our special place for family to enjoy for generations to come. A real labor of love. By far the most important part of his life was his family. He loved his wife, children and granddaughter deeply. He was involved in their sports, coaching various baseball, softball and soccer teams. He was very proud of their accomplishments and continued to advocate and give guidance up to his final days.The light of his life was his granddaughter, Tinley. Many games of Go Fish and Old Maid were played, with Tinley being the winner most of the time. He did attempt to teach her that it was OK to lose, and it did not always go over well! He also loved his pets which were considered members of the family. We’re sure that many dogs and cats are now keeping him company. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife, Joan Moriarty Jenkins; his son, Benjamin Jenkins of Washington D.C., his daughter, Annie Jenkins of South Portland; his granddaughter Tinley Thelin; brothers, George, Mark and John, brothers-in-law, Stephen Moriarty, Scott Moriarty; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dearest friend Ron Gardiner who was like a brother to him, and his wife Jean. He was predeceased by his parents, parents-in-law, Bob and Barbara Moriarty; and his brother-in-law, Keith Moriarty. We would like to thank Dr. Thomas and the staff at NECS and other medical practices who gave him such good care during the past few years. A special thank you to Hospice of Southern Maine. His positive outlook during his illness and his steady “we will figure this out” attitude is a true gift which helped him and continues to guide us during these challenging times. There will be a celebration of Bruce’s life that will be held at a later date, to be announced. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowersdonations may be given to the following: The MooseheadHistorical Society P.O. Box 1116 Greenville, ME 04441orThe Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland2171 Landing Rd.Westbrook, ME 04092

