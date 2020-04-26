WESTBROOK – Rita E. Masters, 90, passed away at home on April 18, 2020. Born in Portland on Jan. 2, 1930, Rita was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Swett) Clowes.Throughout her life, she was a very protective, talented and strong-willed person. Above all else, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Richard Sr.; and son, Mark. Rita is survived by her children, Richard Masters and wife Jackie, Patricia Lawrence and husband Robert, Dwayne Masters and Dana Masters and wife Debbie. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan Masters, Jaime Masters, Juliana Lawrence, Michael Masters, Emily Masters, Stephanie Polondon and Nick Masters; six great-grandchildren. Due to current restrictions, private services were held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Rita’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com. Those desiring may make memorial contributions toThe Dominican Shrine of St. Jude ThaddeusP.O. Box 8095Chicago, IL 60608

