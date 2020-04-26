WELLS – Anne P. Smith, 75, of Wells, died peacefully in the early morning hours of April 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.Anne was originally from Sittingbourne, England where she was adopted by Victor and Caroline Fosbraey. After traveling extensively throughout Europe in her teens, Anne made the decision to move to America at the age of 20, settling in Springfield, Mass. where she worked in the hospitality industry. In 1977, she relocated to Wells and began her career in the nursing field as a certified nurse’s aide.Anne had a voracious appetite for reading and a passion for music, spending hours on the local beaches enjoying both. When not on the beach, in the library, or in book stores, you could find her scouting local yard sales with her keen eye for small treasures which she enjoyed gifting to her family and friends, as well as doting on her little dogs. More recently, she looked forward to her nightly Facetime chats with her 10-month old granddaughter, Lucinda Anne Smith.She was predeceased by her loving husband, Roy, of 35 years; and her stepson, Brian.She is survived by her two sons, Christopher and partner, Julie, of Wells, Timothy and wife, Nicole, of Portland, stepdaughters, Maura Goulart and husband, Bob, of East Longmeadow, Mass. and Jennifer Corridan and husband, Bob, of Longmeadow, Mass. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.The family would like to offer a very special thank you to Dr. Merrill Farrand and staff for their many years of caring and service.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Anne’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. www.bibbermemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, friends and family can make a memorial donation to your local animal shelters.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous