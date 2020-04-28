Candidate has ‘ability to work with others’

To the editor,

This letter is in support of Anne Carney for the District 29 senate seat. We first got to know Anne when she ran for the Maine State House. We were impressed with her background and how effectively she ran her campaign. She appeared to have the correct temperament for an effective legislator, quiet competence and an ability work with others.

Once elected, we began to see Anne at numerous public events such as city council meetings in South Portland regarding the issues of petroleum tank farm emissions and their eventual decommissioning. She was there to listen and learn about the concerns of her constituents.

After hearing a presentation to the Council by MEDEP about tank farm closure, she went back to Augusta and wrote legislation ( LD 2033 ) to insure that the residents of South Portland would not be burdened with the eventual cleanup of the tank farm sites. The key thing is that she effectively worked both sides of the aisle and the governor’s office to complete the process of getting her bill passed by the legislature and signed into law.

This is a great example of how informed Anne is of local issues and how effective she can be in addressing them. We look forward to having Anne represent us as a state senator.

Tom and Kathy Mikulka

Cape Elizabeth

Remember 50th anniversary of Earth Day

To the editor,

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day was last week Sadly, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern Maine Community College campus community was not there to celebrate with the films or events we had hoped, or to remind everyone about how precious nature’s legacy is, that we as students enjoy and will one day inherit.

But it doesn’t mean we did not have it in our hearts. There are so many ways to remember Earth Day: Clean your street; plant your garden; do a favor for your neighbor; plan for the future; and reduce and reuse things you find around the house.

In this way, we can honor the spirit of the founders of Earth Day 50 years ago, and look forward to the times when students of today will be the policymakers and caretakers of this earth tomorrow.

Our Southern Maine Community College community sits right on Casco Bay – with its blue waters, its green islands, flashing lighthouses and Atlantic seas – what better reminder of why Earth Day matters, now and always.

Celina Simmons, managing editor, The Beacon

Southern Maine Community College

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous