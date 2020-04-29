SCARBOROUGH – John “Jack” Towne, died on April 17, 2020, of COVID-19 at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough, Maine. Jack was born on September 18, 1928 in Providence, R.I., and spent his very early years in coastal Upper Port La Tour, Nova Scotia. His family moved back to Rhode Island when he was 10, where he attended East Providence schools.During high school, Jack’s first jobs were working on the tugs in Narragansett Bay and working for Providence Steamboat Company. At age 18, Jack spent four days in a lifeboat during a storm off Newfoundland when the cargo vessel he had been on caught fire. The following year he was back at sea working on Atlantic Refining Company tankers until earning his First-Class Pilots License in 1955 – the same year he wed his loving wife of 63 years, Marilyn Beckett. “Pilot” Jack Towne then spent 19 years piloting at Newport Naval Base, where he was eventually promoted to Chief Pilot – having handled approximately 6,000 Naval vessels of different types and sizes. In 1974, he moved his family from Middletown, RI to Maine, where the majority of his 11 years of piloting were aboard nuclear submarines at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.The following quote by famed steamboat pilot Mark Twain, aptly captures Jack’s character: “A pilot must have a memory developed to absolute perfection. But there are two higher qualities that he must also have. He must have good and quick judgement and decision, and a cool, calm courage that no peril can shake.”Jack was predeceased by Marilyn two years ago. They shared a lifetime of adventures both on shore and on the water in their “Patch-O-Blue”. Jack is survived by his brothers Ellsworth “JR” and David. Jack is also survived by his children: Stephen Towne, Debra Burns, Ronald Towne, as well as their families.A celebration of Jack’s life will be announced at a later date when the COVID crisis is over.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. To view updated service information as it becomes available and to leave online condolences please visit www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

