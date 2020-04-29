WINDHAM – Brian Fenton McAvoy, 77, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough, Maine, after falling ill with corona virus. He was born on July 24,1942 in Portland, Maine to Robert and Patricia McAvoy. He attended Portland schools. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard for four years. He worked for Otis Elevator Company for 35 years, as an elevator mechanic and construction superintendent. He married his first wife, Marie Sylvester in 1963, and had two sons, Kevin and Keith. They raised them in the Portland area. As the boys grew up, he volunteered his time coaching sports and Boy Scouting.Following his divorce, Brian met his present wife, Sharon Fecteau, and settled in the town of Windham, with her children, Jennifer and JD. They were happily married for 26 years.Brian had a lifelong affinity for the outdoors. He shared his passions for boating, fishing, hunting and four wheeling with his family and friends. He had family roots in Benedicta, Maine, and he spent much time there over the years. He and Sharon eventually built a camp there and would spend much of the summer and fall seasons during their retirement. The camp was always open to their children and grandchildren to spend their vacations catching brook trout, going on evening moose hunts, and exploring the lost town of Davidson. Brian hosted an annual deer hunting trip with his sons and cherished friends. Brian was a social person, often being the life of the party. He will be remembered for his campfire stories, his witty remarks, and his endless supply of jokes and funny stories at family gatherings.In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Jane Ouellette. He is survived by his sisters, Nancy Carroll, Suzanne Thorpe, and Patricia McAvoy; his loving wife, Sharon McAvoy; his son, Kevin and his wife, DeeDee, his son, Keith and wife, Chrissy, stepdaughter, Jennifer Marquis and her husband, Rob, and his stepson, JD Fecteau.He will also be sadly missed by 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Memorial services will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather to celebrate his life together.To express condolences and to participate in Brian’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

