VERNON, Conn. — Jim Coughlin, 86, was born in Dexter, Maine, on Nov. 14, 1934.

He passed away on April 21, after a long struggle with kidney disease. After growing up in Maine, he served his country in the United States Army. After his service ended he and his former wife, Nancy Carswell Coughlin, relocated to Vernon, Connecticut. While in Connecticut, Jim had a long career in finance and served as a Connecticut State Trooper. After retiring from Rockville General Hospital, he relocated to the Denver, Colorado, area to be with family.

Jim is survived by: his former wife, Nancy Carswell Coughlin of New Britain Connecticut; and his four children, Cindy Levandowski (John) of Rockwall, Texas, Tim Coughlin(Donna) of Miami, Florida, Heidi Gauvin (Keith) of Ellington, Connecticut, and Patrick Coughlin (Kim) of Concord, Massachusetts; six grandchildren; and his sister, Connie Laflamme (Marcel) of Biddeford, Maine. He is also survived by Elaine White of Lincoln,

California, who he shared his life with and remained close until his final days.

Jim enjoyed riding his motorcycle and canoeing on Ashford Lake. While in Colorado, he spent most of his time outdoors, taking walks and enjoyed being in the mountains. Jim had a kind demeanor which allowed him to easily make new friends and fit right in wherever he happened to be. His quick wit resulted in many good laughs and he greeted everyone with a warm smile.

Jim’s ashes will be returned to New England where his family will hold a private service and memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

