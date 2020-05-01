 

The building on the right in this drawing is Windham’s Old Grocery, located at the corner of Route 202 and Windham Center Road. The structure was built in the early 1800s. It was sold to Alley Hawkes in 1845 and provided groceries to Windham townsfolk for many years. The Windham Historical Society plans to move the building across the street to its Village Green to be part of the living history village that is being constructed there. This drawing was found in the building. Courtesy of Windham Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

bicentennial, Lakes Region Weekly community, windham maine
