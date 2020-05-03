WESTBROOK – Thomas Joseph Bernier, 72, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his children by his side.He was born March 16, 1948, a son of Roland and Ida (Trepanier) Bernier. He grew up in Westbrook and was a graduate of Westbrook High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United State Marine Corp where he proudly served his country for six years before his honorable discharge. Following his military service, Tom began his career as a truck driver, a very proud and devoted union member of the Teamsters for over 30 years. Additionally, he spent 20 years with Holmes Transportation and 10 years with ABF where he retired in 2005. In his younger days, Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending the weekends at the family camp his father built on little Sebago. He also enjoyed and was devoted to the many weekends spent traveling for his sons BMX bike racing.More notably he was a long-time member of the AMVETS and The American Legion and was an avid accomplished alpine skier spending many memorable winters racing the narrow qauge at Sugarloaf and Sunday River. He was also proud to say he’s hiked and skied Tuckermans Revine, Mount Washington.Above all, one of Tom’s biggest joys in life were his grandkids whom he was extremely proud of and when it came to a baseball or a football game, he was their biggest fan. He will be remembered as a friendly, social, hard-working, all-around stand-up man who will be sadly missed by many.He is survived by his two children, Scott Bernier and his wife Lisa, and daughter Jennifer Cerino (a.k.a. Peanut), all of Windham; three grandchildren, Tanner Bernier, Taylor Bernier, and Anthony Cerino; and siblings, Gerald Bernier, James Bernier and his wife Laurie, and his sister Francesca Bernier Bouthot; along with seven nieces and nephews whom he was very proud of and talked about often. He was predeceased by his brother, Stephen Bernier, also of Westbrook.We would also like to add a thank you to the VA home health care team and our CNA family friend, Krissy Hopkins, who he adored for caring for him and making it possible for him to live independently at his own home. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at St. Hyacinth cemetery where he will rest in peace with his mom and dad. A celebration of his life is being planned for later this summer with a date and time to be announced.Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. To express condolences or participate in Tom’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom’s name may be made to Home Base Primary Care at Togus, 1 VA Center, Augusta, ME 04330

