SCARBOROUGH – Evelyn Crosby, 88, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was a resident of Scarborough Terrace.Evelyn was born on Feb. 27, 1932, in Portland. She was the daughter of Ethel and Joseph McMannis. Evelyn graduated from South Portland High School in 1950.She was employed by Aetna Insurance Company for 32 years and had many good memories of her years there.Evelyn was a member of the South Portland Church of the Nazarene for many years.She enjoyed traveling, taking cruises, bowling, dancing and playing card games with her wonderful friends.Preceding her in death were her parents; her husbands, Reinald Alexander and Kenneth Crosby; her brother; and her son, Glen Stoddard.She is survived by her daughter, Gayle Stoddard; three stepchildren, Kenneth, Kathy, Michael and their spouses; along with four grandchildren.Her family would like to thank the staff at Scarborough Terrace for the compassionate care they provided her.A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 6, at Forest City Cemetery.Arrangements are under the guidance of Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn’s name may be made to theAmerican Cancer SocietyOne Bowdoin Mill IslandSte. 300Topsham, ME 04086

