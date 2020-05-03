HARTFORD, Conn. – Roberta Jane “Bonnie” Miller, 78, of Broad Brook, Conn., beloved wife for 41 years of George David Miller, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Conn. Born in Harford, Conn. on Aug. 1, 1941, daughter of the late Myles and Agnes F. (Mack) Spellman, she was raised in Hartford, Conn. and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School. Bonnie was a very independent woman starting at a young age. She was the first female cab driver in the City of Hartford and had a newspaper article written about her at the time. Throughout her career, she worked in a variety of industries including food service, maintenance, retail, and manufacturing. She was often referred to as a “Jill of All Trades,” due to her vast knowledge and her willingness to try anything.Bonnie spent most of her life in Bloomfield, Conn. and had lived in Granby, Conn. before moving to Broad Brook, Conn. 13 years ago. She loved stock car racing and was a frequent spectator and race car driver in the “Powder Puff Derby” at Riverside Park Speedway in Agawam, Mass. Bonnie gave her life to the Lord at a very young age and had been an active member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church since 1959, and most recently was a member of Grace and Glory Church in Enfield, Conn. where she worshiped every week with her husband. She had a beautiful singing voice and over the years she became proficient in American Sign Language through her work at the church. Besides her husband, she leaves three children, Paul Vik and his wife Lori of Daytona, Fla., Victor “Teddy” Vik and his wife Sherryl of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Deena Clay and her husband Rob of Brooksville, Fla.; 15 grandchildren, Joseph, Daniel, Paul III, Erika, Mikal, Jacob, Benjamin, Rhiannon, Eric, Chris, Jodie-Anne, and Mathew Vik, Lisa Osbourne, and Ronnie and Alex Clay; a brother, James Spellman of Windsor; a niece, Phyllis Peterson and her husband Ed of Bridgton; and two great-nieces and two great-nephews, Bonnie, Lyman, Brittany, and Dustin Peterson.Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Hayes-Huling and Carmon Funeral Home in Granby, Conn. has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to theSusan B. Komen Breast Cancer Research Foundation74 Batterson Park Rd.Farmington, CT 06032

