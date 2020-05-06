Join us Wednesday, May 13 at 1 p.m. to learn more from people with direct experience. Hosted by Portland Press Herald business projects editor Carol Coultas.

Making It Work is a live, interactive online series that brings together business owners who are finding new ways to generate revenue.

Despite being the midst of a pandemic, Maine small businesses are shifting to new products and services to drive revenue and navigate these uncertain times. How did they make the decision to pivot? What’s been the impact? What happens when this public health emergency is behind them? How do they plan for continued production in an environment of uncertainty?

About the moderator: Hosted by Business Projects Editor Carol Coultas. Carol Coultas has been practicing journalism in Maine since the mid-‘80s and focusing on business journalism since 2003. She oversaw an award-winning staff as the business editor at the Press Herald from 2014 to 2019. This year, she transitioned to a new role as Business Projects Editor, focusing on events, an intern program and other projects to support quality, Maine business journalism.

Sponsored By

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous