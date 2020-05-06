GORHAM — A local pastor is being remembered as a community leader who did good works at home and abroad.

Rev. Bill Chadwick, 64, died Saturday when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle at Conant Street and Route 25 in Westbrook. A resident of Gorham, he was the pastor of Stroudwater Christian Church in Portland for 30 years.

“He was engaging, and he engaged with all kinds of people, regardless of how much time they logged in a church pew,” said Katie King, who grew up in Chadwick’s church. He was also friend of her family.

His care went beyond the walls of his church, said Matt Mattingly, a former innkeeper in Gorham who often met and chatted with Chadwick.

“He had passion and incredible love,” Mattingly said.

Chadwick was a selfless man with a “huge sense of humor” who was devoted to helping others and spreading the word of Christ, his wife, Carol, told the Portland Press Herald.

“There are lots and lots of people he’s crossed paths with and helped,” she said. “He was absolutely passionate about leading others to Christ. That was his principal mission in life, that was why he got up every day.”

The couple raised their two sons, Benjamin and Daniel, in Gorham.

Gorham Town Council Chairman Suzanne Phillips said Chadwick had been her pastor since she was a child. He was not a “stuffy pastor,” she said. “He made sermons interesting.”

Town Councilor Ben Hartwell, who previously attended Chadwick’s church, agreed.

“Bill’s PhD in theology gave a depth to his teaching that is unmatched and will be greatly missed by many,” Hartwell said.

King, the area developer for the high school ministry YoungLife, said Chadwick was instrumental in founding the program in Gorham.

“Bill was driven by a passionate belief that if people could be certain of God’s love for them, it would change everything,” she said.

He had a magnetic personality, according to Kyra Chadbourne, who grew up in Gorham and was a church member 15 years.

“He was brilliant, dynamic,” she said. “It drew people to him.”

He also was generous with his money and his time. Hartwell recalled overhearing a church member talking to Chadwick about a financial struggle he was having.

“Bill opened his wallet and handed him a few hundred dollars,” Hartwell said.

Chadwick made humanitarian mission trips. In Mexico, Phillips said, he helped dig wells for clean water. In Guatemala, Chadbourne said, “he commanded a crowd with his sense of humor.”

Westbrook Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte, who was in the Westbrook-Gorham Rotary Club with Chadwick, said the pastor a few years ago served as the unofficial chaplain for his department.

“A tremendous loss for our community,” Turcotte said.

Chadwick was president of the Rotary Club for 2017-18.

When not helping others, his pastimes included hiking, hunting, restoring vintage cars and riding his motorcycle.

“He was a big Harley guy,” Phillips said.

He left this world doing what he enjoyed, Hartwell said.

Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts said Tuesday the accident remains under investigation and no charges are anticipated at this time. The other driver was uninjured.

