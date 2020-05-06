David Franz Stevens 1933 – 2020 GEORGETOWN – David Franz Stevens, 86, died April 28, 2020 at Hill House Assisted Living in Bath. David was a life-long resident of Five Islands. Born in Bath, Nov. 14, 1933, he was the son of Franz B.and Christania Pinkham Stevens. He attended Georgetown schools and graduated from Morse High School in Bath in 1952. He became an apprentice tinsmith at Bath Iron Works and worked there until his retirement in 1996. After his father’s death in 1957, David supported his mother and helped bring up his kid brother, Peter. David also served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958, spending time in Germany, and again in the Army Reserves in 1961 and 1962. David always enjoyed learning and discussing local history, especially while sitting on the bench at Grover’s General Store and later the Five Islands wharf. He also enjoyed daily walks all over Georgetown Island, especially after his retirement from BIW. Survivors include two brothers, Cyril J. Stevens and his wife Janice of Bath, Peter H. Stevens and his wife Margaret of Five Islands; a sister, Christina Elaine Hersom of Five Islands; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department or the Georgetown Historical Society.

