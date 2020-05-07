WOONSOCKET — Rene M. Thibodeau 69, formerly of Sixth Avenue passed away on May 2, 2020, at Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was the son of the late Julien and Rose Beatrice (Camire) Thibodeau. Rene worked for The Arc of Northern RI for 15 years. He participated in the Special Olympics for many years. Rene loved watching westerns on TV. He was a very loving and sociable person and will be sadly missed.

He leaves four brothers, Gerald A. Thibodeau of GA, Robert L. and Richard A. Thibodeau both of Biddeford, Maine, and his brother and caretaker of 36 years with whom he lived, Paul R. Thibodeau of Woonsocket, and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother Gerard J. Thibodeau.

The family would like to thank the staff at Woonsocket Health Center for the wonderful care they gave to Rene when it was not possible for them to visit due to COVID19.

Services under the care of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Maine will be private and held at-a-later date.

In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 358101-9908 in his memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.fournierandfournie.com to send condolences.

