Tax deadline extended

The due date for the second installment of the 2019-20 real estate and personal property tax bills has been rescheduled from May 15 to June 15.

The Gorham Town Council voted unanimously at a special meeting April 30 to move the due date because of economic hardships that may have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

To minimize the risk of coronavirus exposure to employees and the public, payments in sealed envelopes can be placed in the book drop at the Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., or sent by U.S. mail to the Town of Gorham, Attn: Tax Collector, 75 South St., Suite 1. Be sure to include your phone number on the check. For information about paying online, go to gorham-me.org/town-clerk/pages/online-tax-payments.

Call the Town Clerk’s Office at 222-1670 with any questions.

Spring brush drop-off

The Public Works Department, 80 Huston Road, will accept brush from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 9, and May 23 for Gorham residents. No unloading assistance will be provided for social distancing reasons.

Commercial drop-off and stumps are not be allowed. Leaves and grass clippings will be accepted in a designated area throughout the season.

For more information, call 892-9062.

Absentee ballots

Absentee ballots are now available for request for the July 14 state primary/referendum and local school budget election.

The ballots can be requested at maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl or by calling the Town Clerk’s office at 222-1670.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on April 30 that the U.S. public debt was $24,974,171,868,164.35.

