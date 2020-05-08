Greenhouse glory

Local greenhouses and garden centers are opening up with bright bursts of color everywhere, just in time for Mother’s Day. Paris Farmers Union has trees for sale and shipments of flower and vegetable seedlings are expected before the weekend. Mark’s Lawn and Garden center, 688 Portland Road, and Lake Region Nursery, 718 North High St., also opened this week, offering all sorts of plants including perennials and annuals. Both are open seven days a week. I just bought some beautiful flowers and herbs from Kimball’s Greenhouse, 52 Mason Hill Road, Waterford, which, while not actually in Bridgton, is one of my favorite greenhouses. All establishments are following social distancing guidelines to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

Tee time

Good news for golfers: Bridgton Highlands golf course is open for the season. Although things will run a little differently this year, golfers can now book tee times and get out of the house and onto the links. Strict state and federal guidelines for social distancing and safety are being followed. Golfers must pre-pay online at [email protected] or by calling 647-3491, and new timing rules for playing are in place. The clubhouse is not open right now and no food is being served, but the course is looking good and reports say they’re busy. For more information go to bridgtonhighlands.com or call 647-3491.

Kindergarten registration

Registration and screening for SAD 61 kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year will now be online. Children who will be 5 years old on or before Oct. 15, 2020, are eligible to register. For more information, instructions and to register go to lakeregionschools.org/enrollment-cb0866da#.

LEA notes

Although the Lakes Environmental Association has had to temporarily close its doors to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, the staff has been active in many ways. Environmental education programs have been reworked for remote access and the lakes and LEA properties are continually monitored. To learn more about LEA and its plans for the summer, listen to Executive Director Colin Holme’s message on the Lakes Environmental Association YouTube channel or go to mainelakes.org.

Health insurance help

Anyone who has lost their health insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic – or for any reason – is eligible to purchase insurance through the Affordable Care Act Marketplace or receive MaineCare (Medicaid) coverage, depending on current income. People can apply for Marketplace insurance 60 days before and 60 days after losing their insurance. Applications for MaineCare can be made anytime. Certified health insurance navigator Amy March is available to answer questions, provide free unbiased advice and help applicants understand their options. For more information call 452-2493. Health insurance navigators may also be found the Western Maine Community Action Health Navigator Hotline: 1-855-806-7333.

