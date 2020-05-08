Tony James Mosier 1958 – 2020 WOOLWICH – Tony James Mosier, 61, of Chopps Cross Road passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born Aug. 8, 1958, in Bath, son of Frank James Mosier and Shirley Mae (Baker) Page. He attended Woolwich and Bath schools, graduating from Morse High School with high honors in 1977. While in high school Tony worked as a custodian at the Woolwich Central School. He picked apples during the summer during his grade school years. He was a Boy Scout in Bath. He worked as a handyman, for the late Crispin Connery and as a mechanic, for the late Dale Tyler. He worked for Jack Shaw and Son for 23 years as a machine operator and truck driver. He worked three years for Paul Mitchell as a delivery driver for Mitchell Coal. On weekends he worked for 15 years for his late uncle, Dean Baker, who owned a concrete business. He also worked for Billy Whorff for three years as a truck driver. Before his first stroke he worked at Bath Iron Works for three years as a painter before retiring on disability. Tony was a member of the Nequasset Trailbreakers Snowmobile Association, a volunteer of the Woolwich Fire Department and a member of the Masons in Solar Lodge No. 114 in Bath for 25 years. Before his stroke in 2005 he was always ready to give a hand whenever anybody needed help. He loved spending time at family gatherings and with friends. He enjoyed visiting his uncle, Vance Baker, playing cards, drinking coffee, and helping him work on farm equipment. Tony’s hobbies included going to races. He was a mechanic for Dale Tyler’s pit crew, he was on a bowling team for Big Brothers Big Sisters, he loved watching NASCAR. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, snowmobiling, motorcycles, and his garden tractor. He leaves behind his sisters, Judy L. (Mosier) Rowe, Edith G. (Bailey) Milligan and her husband Tony Milligan of Woolwich, his brothers, Larry R. Mosier and his wife Kathleen (Koehling) of Sebasco Estates and Dennis F. Mosier and his wife Vicki (Emerson) of Woolwich; and several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Frank J. Mosier in 2011, his mother, Shirley (Baker) Page in 2016; and a brother, Frank J. Mosier Jr. in 1959. Special thanks to Wiscasset Family Health and the wonderful hospice care team from CHANS Hospice for all their support during this time. Services and burial will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery, River Rd, Woolwich. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.daiglefuneralhome.com . Donations may be made to the Woolwich Fire Department 13 Nequasset Rd. Woolwich, ME 04579

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous