Edward M. Orr Jr. 1950 – 2020 ARROWSIC – Edward M. Orr Jr. “BUB” of Arrowsic passed away on May 2, 2020 after a very long and courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family. Bub was born to Edward Orr Sr. and Ruth Reed Orr on Oct. 16, 1950. Bub worked at Orr and Son’s Autobody in Arrowsic with is Dad and then ran the business himself after his Dad passed away. Bub always had a love for classic muscle cars and a passion for racing. He helped build and he painted many race cars in this area, all of which proudly displayed the “Orr and Son’s Autobody” Decal. He worked many days and nights in his shop with his son, Mike Orr and later his granddaughter, Tasha Dyer along with several other drivers and their crews, readying their cars for a race. He was proud to be a part of their successful racing careers and they had some of the best-looking cars on the track. Bub will be missed for his kind, non-judgmental, easy-going ways. He very seldom had a harsh word to say about anyone. If you were to call him on the phone and ask him what he was doing the answer was always “Oh…Everything” but was never too busy to lend a hand or an ear when he was needed. He was predeceased by his mother and father; and a sister, Carol Marsh. Bub is survived by his wife of 17 years, Wanda Orr; a daughter, Jennifer Orr and her fiancée Dean Blake of Bath, a son, Mike Orr, and a daughter, Darcy Phillips both of Bath, a son, Derek Orr and his wife Michele of Wiscasset, a stepdaughter, Tammy and her husband Steve Pierpont of Cushing and a stepdaughter, Donna and her husband Paul Billings of Warren. He also leaves a sister, Barbara Bennett of Bath, a sister, Arlene and her husband Harvey Munsey of Phippsburg, a brother, Darrell Orr and his wife Sandy of Lisbon Falls and a sister, Faye Larrabee of Phippsburg. Bub had 14 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. He also had a great many close friends who will miss him dearly. There will be no service at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

