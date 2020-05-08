SCARBOROUGH – Roxanne Snow, 100, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. Roxanne was born on July 31, 1919, the daughter of the late Isabel and Ortho Ross. Although she was born in Phillips, Maine, she spent most of her life in Scarborough, near the Pine Point area. At a young age, Roxanne lost her father and her only sibling, Evangeline, to a train/car accident. This early childhood trauma undoubtedly impacted her life and shaped her to be a loving and compassionate person.She attended area schools and graduated from Scarborough High School. Afterwards, she attended Northeastern Business College and worked at Saco Lowell in Biddeford. On Jan. 31, 1942, she married Francis E. Snow and began their family of six, raising their children on the foundations of their deep-rooted Catholic faith, love and family. While her family was growing up, Roxanne’s fulltime career was being a mom and caring for her beloved children. Later, she worked as a salesperson at Jordan Marsh, the first store of the Maine Mall (later to become Macy’s). In addition to her work at Jordan Marsh, she volunteered her time in the pediatric playroom at Maine Medical Center, and also at the Catherine Morrill Day Care in Portland. As a life-long learner, Roxanne took courses at USM “for fun”. She graduated at the age of 70 “Cum Laude” with a degree in English, nurturing her love of classical English literature. She enjoyed classical music and operas, caring for children, and walking her beloved dogs at Pine Point Beach. However, her greatest joy was being “Nana” to her 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Roxanne is predeceased by her beloved husband Francis in 1973; an infant grandson, Erik in 1976; and her youngest son Robert in 1996. She is survived by daughters, Diane Walp and husband Carl, Eva Garwood and husband Tom, Deborah Pingree and husband Steve; sons, Malcolm Snow and life-partner Veronica and Stephen Snow. The family would like to thank all those who cared for Roxanne, especially her granddaughter, Laurie; all of Roxanne’s friends especially Sheila, Scarborough Rescue, Hospice of Southern Maine and other care-givers, and all of those who helped her to remain in her home during her declining years. In light of current restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Roxanne’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Catholic Charities MaineDevelopment OfficeP.O. Box 10660Portland, ME 04104 orGood Shepherd Food BankP.O. Box 1807Auburn, ME 04211www.gsfb.org/get-involved/donate

