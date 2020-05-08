LIMERICK – Donna M. Grigg, 70, passed away on May 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Portland on Feb. 24, 1950, a daughter of the late Allie Jr. and Sylvia (Wilcox) White and a graduate of Portland High School.Donna will always be remembered for the enjoyment she had painting and sewing. Although she had a tough façade when you first met her, as a friend you discovered she was fiercely loyal and kind, always striving to do the right thing and help anyone in need.Throughout her working years Donna was employed in the semiconductor industry. She worked locally for 11 years and then moved to California. There she started as a supervisor with a leading edge startup company, and with her work ethic and knowledge of manufacturing she quickly advanced to become the production manager. Through years of hard work she was able to bring the fledgling company to an $80 million dollar enterprise. For the last 20 years Donna unselfishly retired to become the care provider and guardian of her aunt Deanna and returned to Maine.She is predeceased by two of her siblings, Robert White and Gloria Charron.Donna is survived by her beloved husband, Stephen Grigg; children, Debbie Woodward of Waterboro and Rita Gauthier of Florida; sister, Cindy White of California; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.Viewing and her burial at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery will be private in accordance with current restrictions.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

