CASCO – Reginald E. “Reggie” Pepin, 82, of Casco, died unexpectedly, Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home in Casco with his wife by his side. He was born on Feb. 12, 1938 in Lewiston, a son of Agenard and Giselle (Nadeau) Pepin(Nadeau) Pepin. Reggie attended local schools and graduated from Lewiston High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force.Upon his return from the service, he settled in Lewiston and worked in several positions before settling in at University of Maine at Gorham as a kitchen chef.He was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in LewistonReggie married his wife Yvonne (Smart) Pepin in 1992. In their early years they enjoyed dancing which was where they met. They were married 28 years this November. He enjoyed cooking for his family, watching his favorite football team the New England Patriots, or watching a good John Wayne movie. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and phone calls and visits from his sonHe has two children, a son Christopher Pepin and his wife Mellette of Jay and a daughter Lori Bernier and her husband Jarrod of Bowdoin; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Maryann York of Bowdoin. He was predeceased by his parents.Cremation arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco. Interment will be at the Lakeside Cemetery in Casco. Please consider sharing kind words, condolences and tributes with family and friends at www.hallfuneralhome.net.

