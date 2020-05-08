Kennebunk resident Marc Bilodeau places a sign on Tuesday, April 28, supporting the Kennebunk High School class of 2020. His daughter, Nicole, is a senior. Dan King photo

Kennebunk resident Marc Bilodeau places a sign on Tuesday, April 28, supporting the Kennebunk High School class of 2020. His daughter, Nicole, is a senior.

A message of thanks along Fletcher Street in Kennebunk. Dan King photo

